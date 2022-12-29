Fact Check

Was Ronzoni Pastina Pasta Discontinued?

We called the parent company of Ronzoni to find out if the popular pasta product truly had been discontinued.

Jordan Liles

Published Dec 29, 2022

In late December 2022, readers inquired about whether a pasta product, Ronzoni Pastina, labeled by the company as No. 155, had been discontinued.

We reached out to the company to ask about the rumor. By phone, we were able to confirm that the news was real and was not a hoax. Ronzoni Pastina, No. 155, truly had been discontinued.

A statement was provided to customers by 8th Avenue Food & Provisions.

"At one time, we manufactured this product," the statement read, referring to Ronzoni Pastina, No. 155. "Unfortunately, there were insufficient sales to support continued production and it has been discontinued."

One helpful customer posted a screenshot of an email received after asking if the product had been discontinued. We confirmed that this statement came from 8th Avenue.

Ronzoni Pastina No. 155 has been discontinued.Courtesy: Joynell Barbour/Facebook

8th Avenue completed its acquisition of the Ronzoni dry pasta brand effective May 31, 2021.

This story will be updated if further details come to light.

