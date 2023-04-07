Is This a Photo of Ronald Reagan in Drag?

Advertisment:

Claim: A World War II-era photograph showed former U.S. President Ronald Reagan in drag. Rating: About this rating Research In Progress

In March 2023, left-leaning social media users across the internet shared a photograph supposedly showing former U.S. President Ronald Reagan in drag.

"This is Ronald Reagan in drag! It's the only thing he ever did right," a Twitter user posted on March 24. Attached to the post was a photograph that showed three men standing on a stage wearing makeup and costumes.

The claim spread across other social media platforms, like Reddit and TikTok . The Facebook group for The Other 98%, a left-leaning media nonprofit, also posted the picture, generating more than 8,600 reactions and 4,000 shares.

The photograph was real in that it authentically showed three people in drag makeup and clothes, but there's no evidence one of them was Reagan. They were soldiers during World War II and dressed up for the show, "This Is The Army," according to the National Park Service (NPS) and other sources.

In addition to NPS, the National World War II Museum in New Orleans published the picture online, citing the National Archives as its original source. We searched the National Archives' online database for the photograph, but we did not find it. We also reached out to the agency for more information. We will update this fact check if we hear back.

(Wikipedia also has an entry for the picture, saying it was taken in 1942. It's unknown if, or with what evidence, that was true.)

On the websites for NPS and the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, the photograph's captions stated the soldiers were part of the United States Army Signal Corps, which is a branch of the Army responsible for communications . The identities of the soldiers weren't stated in the cutline.

Reagan did serve in the Army, but he was never part of the Signal Corps. According to the Reagan Presidential Library, Reagan first was ordered to active duty in 1942 and joined the San Francisco Port of Embarkation as a liaison officer.

He later joined the Army Air Force's First Motion Picture Unit and then the 18th Army Air Forces Base Unit, where he ended his active service in 1945. According to a research article from Brigham Young University researcher Doug Cunningham, the First Motion Picture Unit was created specifically to operate independently from the Signal Corps so that the Army Air Force could control its own cinematic image, as well as gain overall independence from the Army.

We reached out to the Reagan Presidential Library, which told us that the picture was not of Reagan but could provide us with no further information.

According to Friends of the National World War II Memorial , some gay soldiers found refuge from rigid gender roles at the time by performing as female characters in shows like "This Is The Army." Described in the book "Coming Out Under Fire" as the most famous Special Services' theater production during World War II, the show featured men who served in the military performing comic routines, dancing, singing, and impersonating female characters.

This was not the only photograph that social media users claimed to show Reagan in drag. A TikTok claimed that a man wearing a purple dress with a matching hat was also the former president. In reality, that man was Alan Manson, an actor who appeared in the 1943 movie adaptation of "This Is the Army."