Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Dating?

Two world famous people get together, and suddenly everyone is asking about them.

The big reveal came midway through a May 19, 2021, interview with GQ magazine, when rapper A$AP Rocky shared the news that he was dating singer Rihanna.

An excerpt from the interview confirmed it:

Change, Rocky is saying, is good. In his love life, though, the change Rocky has experienced is drastic. It’s change in the same way that a Mega Millions lottery winner experiences change. Because A$AP Rocky is dating Rihanna. Rocky knows he probably shouldn’t talk about Rihanna, the triple-A-list pop star, wildly successful fashion and beauty entrepreneur, and Category 5 cultural hurricane, but he can’t help himself. As soon as I bring her up, he starts beaming like a teenager whose crush just accepted his prom invite. I could practically hear the angels singing. “The love of my life,” he calls her. “My lady.”

The exact timeline of their relationship was unknown, and Rocky does not give details. But he spoke about trips they took together, and shared what it was like to be in a relationship:

“So much better,” Rocky replies without hesitation. “So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” New-world shit, indeed. Rocky is among our culture’s most unabashed ladies’ men, but he says he’s comfortable embracing monogamy: “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.” Around Christmas last year, Rocky was photographed with Rihanna in Barbados, where Rocky—whose father emigrated from Barbados to the U.S.—immediately felt a sense of belonging. “It was like a homecoming thing,” he says. “It was crazy. I always imagined what it would be like for my dad, before he came to America. And I got to visit those places, and believe it or not, there was something nostalgic about it. It was foreign but familiar.” I ask A$AP Rocky if he’s ready to be a father. “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” he replies. “I think I’m already a dad! All these motherfuckers are already my sons—whatchu talkin’ ’bout!” He laughs and then starts choosing his words carefully: “Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.” For most people, the COVID year was a time of stasis, of hunkering down. But Rocky lives to tour. So last summer, for the first time together since 2013, Rocky and Rihanna went on a tour of sorts. The couple commandeered a massive tour bus and drove from L.A. to NYC, swinging south through Texas and stopping in Memphis and a half dozen other cities along the way. But they didn’t play any shows. Instead, they threw themselves into the tradition of the Great American Road Trip. They listened to the Stones, the Grateful Dead, and Curtis Mayfield. They stopped in a few national parks. Rocky dropped acid and made his own clothes, beatnik-style—sewing, patching, and tie-dyeing shirts and pants on the bus.

The full interview can be found here.

Given that the rapper himself confirmed the relationship, we rate this claim as “True.”