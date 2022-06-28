‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Featured in Phony CBD Gummies Endorsement

Claim Food blogger Ree Drummond, also known as “The Pioneer Woman,” endorsed CBD gummies.

Fact Check

On June 28, 2022, we received reader mail informing us that scammers were using food blogger, author, and Food Network TV host Ree Drummond’s image and likeness to sell a supposed “dementia solution” called Condor CBD Gummies. Drummond, also known as “The Pioneer Woman,” never endorsed any CBD gummies products or a “dementia solution.” This was nothing more than a scam.

The reader who emailed us included a screenshot of an article that showed a picture of Drummond and her name. The article was misleadingly designed to mimic the Fox News website and was hosted on j40ev2.com. The web domain may have been registered in China. Fox News had nothing to do with the scam.

This article never appeared on FoxNews.com. The page was designed by scammers to mimic the official Fox News website.

The headline of the fake Fox News article read, “Ree Drummond reverses dementia solution, sparks huge lawsuit pressure on Fox, she finally fights back on air.” This was basically the same CBD gummies scam that previously featured “Jeopardy” host Mayim Bialik.

It’s unclear how scammers were directing users to visit the article that used Drummond’s image and likeness. However, if the past scam that featured Bialik was any guide, it’s possible that there were misleading clickbait Facebook ads that falsely claimed Drummond’s Food Network TV show was ending due to unspecified “allegations.” Scammers were possibly also misleadingly advertising that Drummond was dead, as we’ve seen with other death hoaxes that led to CBD gummies scams. In reality, there were no “allegations” against Drummond, her show was not ending, and she was very much alive.

In our research, we found a number of scammy Facebook pages that mentioned Drummond and CBD gummies. According to when several of the pages were created or had their previous names changed, it looked like this scam began no earlier than mid-June 2022.

These six pages were just a sampling of the number of pages that had names about Drummond and CBD gummies.

We reached out to Hearst Digital Media to inform them of the scam. The publisher hosts “The Pioneer Woman” blog. We also requested a statement, which we will add to this story if we receive a response.

In sum, Drummond and her brand, “The Pioneer Woman,” never endorsed Condor CBD Gummies or any other similar products.

Note: If readers spot this CBD gummies scam or others just like it, please contact us. If possible, please include a direct link to the Facebook ad or to the page that’s hosting the ad. Unlike a screenshot, a link will allow us to fully look into the matter.