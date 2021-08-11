RECALL: Serenade Chicken Linked to Salmonella Outbreak

In August 2021, Serenade Foods issued a recall for almost 60,000 pounds of chicken products, over fears of salmonella contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced in August 2021 that a recall had been issued for nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken produced by the Indiana-based Serenade Foods, amid concerns that the products might be contaminated with salmonella, a bacteria that can cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, and in rare cases can lead to hospitalization or even death.

The Aug. 9 announcement read:

Serenade Foods, a Milford, Ind. establishment, is recalling approximately 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned, stuffed chicken items were produced on February 24, 2021 and February 25, 2021. The following products are subject to recall: 5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN WTH BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

10-oz box of two individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN, BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1056 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 25 2023.

The recall came as part of a federal investigation into an ongoing outbreak of salmonella-related illness, which had sickened 28 people in eight states since February. In June, the FSIS issued a public health alert about frozen, raw, breaded, and stuffed chicken products, but at that time lacked the evidence required for a product recall. Evidently, that threshold was reached by August.

Members of the public in possession of any of the recalled products are advised to not consume them, and to throw them out, or return them to where they were purchased, immediately.

For ease of reference, photographs of the packaging and labels on the products in question can be viewed in a document provided by the USDA.