RECALL: Some Jif Peanut Butter Recalled After Illnesses Reported

In late May 2022, some Jif peanut butter products were voluntarily recalled.

On May 20, 2022, the company that owns the Jif peanut butter brand initiated a voluntary recall on some products due to potential salmonella contamination after 14 people reported falling ill.

J.M. Smucker Co., the company that owns the peanut butter brand Jif, issued the voluntary recall on May 20, 2022, of a number of peanut butter products due to potential salmonella infection.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 14 illnesses in 12 states were linked to the peanut butter, including two cases resulting in hospitalization.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), there were 49 recalled products, which included a different types including creamy, crunchy, honey flavored, and a variety of packaging types.

Members of the public were advised to check the lot code on their Jif peanut butter packaging, which is located alongside the “best if used by” date. The affected lots are 1274425 – 2140425, per the FDA.

Anyone who purchased the recalled peanut butter should throw it away immediately, the CDC advised. Use hot soapy water to wash the area where the product was stored.

Symptoms of salmonella-linked illness can include high fever, diarrhea, vomiting, and dehydration, according to the CDC.

Here’s an image of where the recalled lot number can be found, as provided by the FDA. It’s the six-number digit in white print under the date at the bottom of the bottle in white letters.