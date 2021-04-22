RECALL: Church and Dwight Vitamin and Supplement Gummies

Select vitafusion gummy products distributed to in-store and e-commerce retailers from Nov. 13, 2020 through April 9, 2021.

In April 2021, several news reports claimed that Church & Dwight, a New Jersey-based company that produces a range of cleaning, personal care, and health products including the Arm and Hammer brand, had issued a voluntary recall of certain batches of supplement gummies.

On April 21, for example, USA Today reported that:

In a recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration website Tuesday, New Jersey-based Church & Dwight said it “initiated a voluntary recall of select vitafusion gummy products after the Company’s investigation of two consumer reports identified the possible presence of a metallic mesh material.” The products were manufactured from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, the notice said, and the company is not aware of any reports of consumer illness or injury. However, it said, in “some severe cases, ingesting a metallic material could lead to damage of the digestive tract.”

Similar articles were published by WPVI, the Chicago Sun-Times, and KVEO.

Those accounts were accurate. On April 20, the company announced the recall in a notice published by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the federal agency that oversees safety standards and recalls for food products and medicines.

The full details of the recall, including contact information for obtaining refunds, can be found at the FDA’s website. Some of the products involved include a small number of batches of certain varieties of Vitafusion melatonin and fiber supplement gummies.