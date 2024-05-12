Real Photo of a Man Standing on Large Pile of Bison Skulls?

Claim: A photograph shows a man standing on top of a towering pile of bison skulls. Rating: About this rating True

For years, a photograph showing a man standing on top of a large pile of bison skulls has spread across the internet. We've found social media posts on platforms like TikTok, X, Facebook and Reddit that contain the claim since at least 2016.

We fact-checked this claim in 2016 and found the photo is real. The image, which was archived in the Burton Historical Collection at the Detroit Public Library, was taken in 1892 in Rougeville, Michigan:

Man stands on top of enormous pile of buffalo skulls; another man stands in front of pile with his foot resting on a buffalo skull; rustic cage is at foot of pile. Handwritten on back: "C.D. 1892 Glueworks, office foot of 1st St., works at Rougeville, Mich."

National Geographic's page on the American Bison said nearly 50 million bisons were killed by settlers in the 19th century for a variety of reasons, including depriving Native Americans of an important natural asset: