Did Ruth Bader Ginsburg Call Impeachment ‘Illegal BS’?
- Published 23 December 2019
Claim
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg called the impeachment of President Donald Trump "illegal BS."
Origin
On Dec. 22, 2019, Taters Gonna Tate published an article positing that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had called the impeachment of President Donald Trump “illegal BS”:
RGB Calls Impeachment ‘Illegal BS’
[…]
In an interview with DC newspaper, “The Washington Beguiler,” Ginsberg was straightforward and honest about what she thought:
“Yes, it’s true I am not a fan of President Trump. I find his presence in the White House to be an insult to America and I would love to see him taken out in chains.
“But that impeachment was a farce. The House Democrats went ahead with an inquiry and a vote with nothing. No evidence, no real charges, nothing to warrant the whole event. I’m very disappointed in them.
I hate to say it but that whole impeachment was illegal BS. If a case like that ever appeared in my courtroom, I’d have thrown it out immediately and scolded the prosecution for wasting everyone’s time. The Democrats should possibly face consequences for their meaningless disruption of government.”
This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:
Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.
