Phylicia Rashad Celebrates Cosby’s Prison Release in Tweet

Actress Phylicia Rashad tweeted of Bill Cosby's release from prison: "FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted — a miscarriage of justice is corrected!"

On June 30, 2021, Bill Cosby‘s sex assault conviction was overturned by a court and he was expected to be released from prison. In the aftermath of the news, actress Phylicia Rashad, who portrayed Clair Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” tweeted: “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

The Tweet

It’s true that the tweet came from Rashad’s verified Twitter account.

It had no replies underneath. Instead, it said: “Who can reply? People @PhyliciaRashad follows or mentioned can reply.”

However, Twitter users still responded to Rashad’s tweet about Cosby with quote tweets.

Twitter Responds

Former Fox News personality Gretchen Carlson issued an angry response to Rashad. Carlson previously settled with Fox News over sexual harassment claims not related to Cosby.

Phylicia! #BillCosby being released from prison on a technicality is a complete miscarriage of justice & will never be an exoneration for the brutal crimes he committed against women. The world is now woke & women will no longer be silenced. You should be ashamed of yourself. https://t.co/BVWbmZME3m — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) June 30, 2021

CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski also noted Rashad was trending on Twitter.

Never great when a rapist gets out of prison but you're trending ahead of them.https://t.co/zp0uVw3rwf — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) June 30, 2021

Another CNN personality, Jake Tapper, referred to Rashad’s time on “The Cosby Show.”

The actress who played Mrs Huxtable weighs in https://t.co/uYAsFmZIWe — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 30, 2021

Additionally, @PrestonMitchum tweeted to Rashad of Cosby’s past: “He’s still a rapist and an abuser. Period.”

He was released on a technicality. He’s still a rapist and an abuser. Period. https://t.co/DLxi74aeVY — Preston “Boycott Nellie’s” Mitchum, he/him (@PrestonMitchum) June 30, 2021

Several tweets mentioned that Rashad had recently returned to be a new dean of the Howard University College of Fine Arts, which was true.

This is disgusting. And it will have some not inconsiderable fallout at @HowardU, where she was recently appointed the Dean of the Arts School. https://t.co/jgr8e58yrA — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) June 30, 2021

We also noticed several other tweets from verified accounts.

After more than an hour, Rashad’s tweet about Cosby‘s prison release had received nearly 20,000 quote tweets. As of 3 p.m. EDT, her Twitter information showed she had not responded to or liked any other tweets regarding the matter.

Cosby’s 2018 Conviction

In April 2018, The Associated Press reported that Cosby was convicted of “drugging and molesting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era, completing the spectacular late-life downfall of a comedian who broke racial barriers in Hollywood on his way to TV superstardom as America’s Dad.”

It also published that “a jury concluded he sexually violated Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004,” but “claimed the encounter was consensual.”

Cosby himself had long ago confirmed sordid revelations about drugs and extramarital sex. In a deposition he gave over a decade ago as part of Constand’s lawsuit, Cosby acknowledged he had obtained quaaludes to give to women he wanted to have sex with, “the same as a person would say, ‘Have a drink.’” The sedative was a popular party drug before the U.S. banned it more than 30 years ago. Cosby also acknowledged giving pills to Constand before their sexual encounter. But he identified them as the over-the-counter cold and allergy medicine Benadryl and insisted they were meant to help her relax.

Rashad recently guest-starred in episodes of the NBC drama “This Is Us,” which is filming its final season in the coming months.