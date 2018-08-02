CLAIM

A white man who followed an African-American motorist to his home after a road rage incident and called him a racial slur has lost his business.

On 31 July 2018, the liberal Facebook page The Other 98% shared a meme reporting that a man who followed an African-American driver to his home to call him a racial slur after a traffic incident had his business destroyed as a result of being caught on video doing so:

The meme was no different than most in that it was a facile representation of a series of news stories about a late July 2018 incident in Columbus, Ohio, involving racism and road rage. Charles Lovett, who is African-American, told reporters Jeffrey Whitman, a white man, followed him on his drive home because Whitman believed Lovett had cut him off near Interstate 71. Lovett took cell phone video that showed Whitman stopped in front of Lovett’s driveway, and as the two argued over the incident, Whitman called Lovett the N-word several times.

But Whitman didn’t pursue and harass Lovett in his personal vehicle … he did so in a company van that had the name of his business (Uriah’s Heating, Cooling & Refrigeration) and phone number emblazoned on its side:

The video resulted in an outpouring of public fury, but we were unable to immediately confirm whether Uriah’s Heating, Cooling & Refrigeration has in fact gone out of business. Whitman still has an active business license, according to Ohio state records, but his business has lost its accreditation with the Better Business Bureau as a result of the incident.

The quote attributed to Whitman in the meme was taken from a 29 July 2018 column in the Columbus Dispatch penned by Theodore Decker. Decker said the comment was made in a voice message that Whitman left him:

“It was an awful mistake and obviously I don’t know how to explain it, and it’s ruined my life and it’s ruined my family’s life,” Whitman says. He says this in a voicemail left for me on Thursday, two days after he most definitely didn’t apologize when confronted by a local television reporter. Now, in this message, he sounds despondent. “I’m out of business, I’m completely out, I’m done, I’ll never work in Columbus again,” he says. “This has completely and thoroughly ruined my life.” The message ends abruptly.

We tried reaching out to Whitman by telephone and Facebook messenger but received no response from him about the status of his business. Uriah’s also still has a Facebook page which has been flooded with negative reviews related to Whitman’s conduct.

On 26 July 2018, Whitman used the page to both post an apology to Lovett and also offer a 10% discount to anyone who mentions “MAGA,” the campaign slogan of U.S. President Donald Trump that stands for “Make America great again.” The offer expires on 31 August 2018:

Lovett, for his part, said he could not accept Whitman’s apology because two days earlier in a television interview with local TV station WCMH, Whitman said he had no regrets “whatsoever” for what he said because he “grew up with it and it’s not a big deal for me.”

The phrase, “I really don’t care do u?” at the bottom of the meme is a play on a jacket worn by First Lady Melania Trump as she boarded a plane to visit facilities sheltering migrant children who had been taken from their parents under President Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.