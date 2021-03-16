Did Rachel Maddow Say ‘America Will Thrive Under Socialism’?

On March 16, 2021, the America’s Last Line of Defense Facebook page posted a screenshot of what appeared to be a tweet. The post, purportedly from MSNBC personality Rachel Maddow, read: “America will thrive under socialism. President Biden will usher in a new age of greatness for this country, and we will all finally be equal.”

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. Further, @MaddowMSNBC was not an account used by Maddow or “The Rachel Maddow Show.” The screenshot originated with a Facebook page associated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

