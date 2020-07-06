Is This Queen Elizabeth Wearing a Yellow Face Mask?

fighting an “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help. Read our coronavirus fact checks. Submit any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter. Become a Founding Member to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow the CDC or WHO for guidance on protecting your community from the disease. As governments fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Snopes isan “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help.our coronavirus fact checks.any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter.to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow theorfor guidance on protecting your community from the disease.

During the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic of 2020, the subject of mask-wearing became a controversial one, with outspoken dissenters on one side being balanced by celebrities who set examples by publicly wearing (and advocating the wearing of) face masks.

One famous personage who fell into the latter category, according to social media posts, was Queen Elizabeth herself. One frequently shared image purportedly captured Her Majesty sporting a yellow face mask that matched the rest of her colorful garb:

Alas, this photograph was a digital manipulation — an altered version of a picture snapped well before the pandemic began, during the Queen’s (maskless) June 2019 visit to a school in North Lanarkshire, Scotland, to present awards to pupils there: