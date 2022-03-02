Pupil Propoganda? Yes, ‘Propaganda’ Was Misspelled on CPAC Stage

  • Published
Image via CPAC livestream

Claim

The word "propaganda" was misspelled "propoganda" at CPAC 2022.

Rating

True
True
Origin

In the days following the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February 2022, a photograph was circulated on social media that supposedly showed the words “pupil propaganda” misspelled as “pupil propoganda”:


 
This is a genuine image from CPAC.

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, “propaganda” is spelled prop-A-ganda not prop-O-ganda.

“Definition of propaganda: : the spreading of ideas, information, or rumor for the purpose of helping or injuring an institution, a cause, or a person”

This screenshot was taken during a livestream from CPAC that featured Candace Owens, a conservative commentator who has spread conspiratorial ideas about COVID-19 and the Jan 6. Capitol attack, and who recently said she believed the 1969 moon landing was fake.

You can see the misspelled “Pupil Propoganda” banner at the 1:26 mark of the following video.

