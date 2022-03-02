Pupil Propoganda? Yes, ‘Propaganda’ Was Misspelled on CPAC Stage
In the days following the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February 2022, a photograph was circulated on social media that supposedly showed the words “pupil propaganda” misspelled as “pupil propoganda”:
This is a genuine image from CPAC.
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, “propaganda” is spelled prop-A-ganda not prop-O-ganda.
“Definition of propaganda: : the spreading of ideas, information, or rumor for the purpose of helping or injuring an institution, a cause, or a person”
This screenshot was taken during a livestream from CPAC that featured Candace Owens, a conservative commentator who has spread conspiratorial ideas about COVID-19 and the Jan 6. Capitol attack, and who recently said she believed the 1969 moon landing was fake.
You can see the misspelled “Pupil Propoganda” banner at the 1:26 mark of the following video.
