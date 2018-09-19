CLAIM

Publix is giving away $75 grocery coupons to Facebook users.

RATING

ORIGIN

In September 2018, Facebook users began seeing posts advertising a “Get $75 off any purchase of $80 or more” coupon offer for the Publix supermarket chain:

These posts were the latest iteration of the common “free coupon” or “free gift card” scams that frequently plague social media.

Publix has previously taken to social media to warn customers that these coupon offers are not authorized promotions and to advise customers not to visit sites promoting them:

These fake coupon offers are a form of survey scam that typically instructs shoppers to follow “three simple steps” in order to get a free gift card. Once the steps are completed, however, users are not greeted with a coupon code: Instead, they were asked to fill out a survey and provide personal information such as home address, telephone number, e-mail address, and date of birth. Users are also required to sign up for credit cards or enroll in subscription programs in order to obtain their “free” gift cards.

These fraudulent surveys are quite popular on Facebook. If you frequently use Facebook, there is a good chance that you’ll run into one of these survey scams again. A July 2014 article from the Better Business Bureau listed key factors for identifying fraudulent Facebook posts: