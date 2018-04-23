CLAIM

A npedophile was found dead in his prison cell after his testicles were removed and his injuries went untreated.

Mostly False

RATING

Mostly False

ORIGIN

In December 2017, a 21-year-old British man named Daniel Davey received a six-and-a-half year sentence for having sexually abused a five-year-old boy:

A 21-year-old man, who used to live in Bradford on Avon, has been sentenced to six and a half years in jail after admitting to sexually assaulting a young boy. Daniel Davey was found guilty of two counts of sexually abusing the boy, who was aged five and six at the time, six times over an 18-month period between 2015 and 2016. Davey, who was sentenced at Swindon Crown Court, will also have to serve a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order and sign the sex offenders register. A restraining order has also been put in place to protect the child.

Just a little over a month into his sentence, however, Davey died while in custody at HMP (Her Majesty’s Prison) Bullingdon, in Oxfordshire,

Three months later, the Neon Nettle web site published an article reporting that the cause of Davey’s death was that his testicles had been cut off (presumably by other prisoners), and he subsequently bled to death:

A notorious pedophile has been found dead in his prison cell after his testicles were “removed” and his injuries went untreated. Davey’s body was discovered by guards during morning wake up when he failed to respond.According to one prison guard, Davey appeared to have received “a beating,” and there was “blood everywhere.” The guard also noted that Davey’s “testicles were gone” and he appeared to have bled to death.Although not a life-threatening injury in itself, if left untreated, a person would likely bleed out over several hours and may suffer from shock due to the extreme pain. It is still unclear how his injuries went unnoticed by staff members until the morning, or why Davey himself didn’t raise the alarm or seek help.

These gruesome details about the purported manner of Davey’s death were fabricated by Neon Nettle and reported nowhere else. In fact, UK government officials announced only that an inquest into Davey’s death would be held at a later date:

A spokesman for the Ministry of Justice said his death in custody would be investigated by the Prison Service Ombudsman. An inquest into his death [was] opened in Oxford and was adjourned to a date to be fixed. Because Davey died in custody, when the inquest resumes, it will by law have to be held by the coroner sitting with a jury. It will be the jury that decides the verdict.

Neon Nettle is a fake news site with a particular focus on reporting made-up and exaggerated clickbait stories about pedophiles. This report about Daniel Davey is a near-duplicate of a previous article from the same site that similarly overlaid genuine news of a prison death with fabricated details attributing the death to a grisly jailhouse killing.