CLAIM

A photograph shows President Barack Obama bowing to Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

False

RATING

False

ORIGIN

On 8 May 2018, the Facebook page “Coalition for Trump Superstore,” the social media site of an online store for Trump merchandise, held a caption contest based on an image which purported to show the former president bowing to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei:

President Barack Obama was frequently criticized by conservative outlets for “bowing” to various world leaders during his tenure, as his shows of respect were taken by some as a show of weakness on the world stage.

Although Obama had been out of office for more than a year when this image was posted by this Facebook page, the bowing issue still proved to be a hot topic, as the comment section quickly filled up with derogatory “captions” about the former president:



However, a factual caption for this image would likely read something like: Actually, this is a doctored image which combines two unrelated photographs to make it appear as if President Obama is bowing to an Iranian leader. It was posted in an attempt to stir up anger and sell hats.

A larger version of this poorly doctored image has been in circulation since at least 2013, and originally featured a digitally added “Mission Accomplished” banner, and a watermark for the web site “All the Right Snark”:

The portion of the photograph featuring Khamenei was taken in 2005 and originally showed President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad where Obama is shown. The image of Obama was taken from a 2012 photograph which showed a little boy touching the President’s hair: