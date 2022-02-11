Pornhub Email Scam Lures Replies with Fake Subscription Confirmation
The email's subject line read: "To STOP receiving these emails from us hit reply and let us !!"
- Published
Claim
Origin
In February 2022, we reviewed a scam email that claimed to be from Pornhub and attempted to confirm that the user had subscribed to the website, saying: “To STOP receiving these emails from us hit reply and let us !!” It read as follows:
To STOP receiving these emails from us hit reply and let us !!
From: -P0rN-HuB!! B7JOU.B7XNE@pqsguwjj.us via zipondei.com
We are really excited that you joined: Porn Hub
To confirm your subscribe, please Click here
You can unsubscribe any time Unsubscribe
This was not a real email from Pornhub. Further, B7JOU.B7XNE@pqsguwjj.us is not an email address that was associated with the company, nor was zipondei.com.
The links in the email were formatted with “mailto:” and were not website links, meaning that they opened an email app instead of a website. Once one of those links in the scam email was clicked, it opened an email app and automatically filled in email addresses to receive the user’s response. Those email addresses might also be scammers who would, in theory, be alerted that this person might be easy to scam with whatever ruse they chose.
They were:
camavinga007@protonmail.com
Bazougalola@protonmail.com
camavinga01@op.pl
camavingadodo@mailo.com
camavinga@net-c.ca
camavinga007@outlook.com
topoffersusanine@outlook.com
castrolefolow@hotmail.com
camavingadodo@inbox.lv
carlossantafi@inbox.lv
camavinga0@mail.ru
isabbane@ukr.net
camavingatoto@aliyun.com
camavinga@internet.ru
mdvietri@usa.com
camavinga99@onet.pl
camavinga@gazeta.pl
camavingagogo@gazeta.pl
vescacamp@foxmail.com
krandelowez@foxmail.com
camavingalola@yandex.com
camavingafifi@yandex.by
Felicitysfg35687@hotmail.com
NieNall@gmx.com
gregersmiele1973@vp.pl
XentheMacey51@outlook.com
MarquiGallina@gmx.com
ViniP@gmx.com
Fionasgh2468@hotmail.com
ejnaraspidov1962@autograf.pl
admin@camavinga.co.com
health@shmaigel.net
support@moronacod.com
live@laurades.com
dude@paradisiene.org
good-life@yallashot.org.uk
reply@bellachao.co.uk
contact@mallalicoza.com
support@ballotell.com
admin@hindoras.org.uk
reuben.saxon1@gmail.com
rhomoore1@gmail.com
florentinoperez086@gmail.com
josephjacques1976@vp.pl
We previously saw this same list of email addresses with another scam about eBay and an “Axel Panel Platform Bed.”
According to a test done with a temporary email account, as of 2022, signing up for an account on Pornhub resulted in the company sending an email with the subject line: “Activate your new Pornhub account.” The message came from noreply@pornhub.com, a genuine email account owned by Pornhub.
In sum, we recommend that readers avoid the Pornhub subscription confirmation email scam that says, “we are really excited that you joined Porn Hub” and asks users “to confirm your subscribe [sic].” It’s a scam, and it’s best to delete it from your email.