Pornhub Email Scam Lures Replies with Fake Subscription Confirmation

A subscription confirmation email with the Pornhub name comes from an email address that doesn't end with @pornhub.com.

In February 2022, we reviewed a scam email that claimed to be from Pornhub and attempted to confirm that the user had subscribed to the website, saying: “To STOP receiving these emails from us hit reply and let us !!” It read as follows:

To STOP receiving these emails from us hit reply and let us !! From: -P0rN-HuB!! B7JOU.B7XNE@pqsguwjj.us via zipondei.com We are really excited that you joined: Porn Hub To confirm your subscribe, please Click here You can unsubscribe any time Unsubscribe

This was not a real email from Pornhub. Further, B7JOU.B7XNE@pqsguwjj.us is not an email address that was associated with the company, nor was zipondei.com.

The links in the email were formatted with “mailto:” and were not website links, meaning that they opened an email app instead of a website. Once one of those links in the scam email was clicked, it opened an email app and automatically filled in email addresses to receive the user’s response. Those email addresses might also be scammers who would, in theory, be alerted that this person might be easy to scam with whatever ruse they chose.

They were:

camavinga007@protonmail.com

Bazougalola@protonmail.com

camavinga01@op.pl

camavingadodo@mailo.com

camavinga@net-c.ca

camavinga007@outlook.com

topoffersusanine@outlook.com

castrolefolow@hotmail.com

camavingadodo@inbox.lv

carlossantafi@inbox.lv

camavinga0@mail.ru

isabbane@ukr.net

camavingatoto@aliyun.com

camavinga@internet.ru

mdvietri@usa.com

camavinga99@onet.pl

camavinga@gazeta.pl

camavingagogo@gazeta.pl

vescacamp@foxmail.com

krandelowez@foxmail.com

camavingalola@yandex.com

camavingafifi@yandex.by

Felicitysfg35687@hotmail.com

NieNall@gmx.com

gregersmiele1973@vp.pl

XentheMacey51@outlook.com

MarquiGallina@gmx.com

ViniP@gmx.com

Fionasgh2468@hotmail.com

ejnaraspidov1962@autograf.pl

admin@camavinga.co.com

health@shmaigel.net

support@moronacod.com

live@laurades.com

dude@paradisiene.org

good-life@yallashot.org.uk

reply@bellachao.co.uk

contact@mallalicoza.com

support@ballotell.com

admin@hindoras.org.uk

reuben.saxon1@gmail.com

rhomoore1@gmail.com

florentinoperez086@gmail.com

josephjacques1976@vp.pl

We previously saw this same list of email addresses with another scam about eBay and an “Axel Panel Platform Bed.”

According to a test done with a temporary email account, as of 2022, signing up for an account on Pornhub resulted in the company sending an email with the subject line: “Activate your new Pornhub account.” The message came from noreply@pornhub.com, a genuine email account owned by Pornhub.

In sum, we recommend that readers avoid the Pornhub subscription confirmation email scam that says, “we are really excited that you joined Porn Hub” and asks users “to confirm your subscribe [sic].” It’s a scam, and it’s best to delete it from your email.