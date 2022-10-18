Is This Pop Rocks Ad a Real and ‘Banned’ TV Commercial?

Claim A video shows a real TV commercial for Pop Rocks candy that depicts a female student giving a male teacher oral sex in a high school classroom.

On Oct. 16, 2022, Twitter user @cabby posted an old video with the caption, “Pop Rocks making borderline soft porn for a commercial in the early 2000s is truly incredible.” The tweet appeared to claim, whether in jest or not, that the company behind Pop Rocks candy once created a real TV commercial that depicted a high school student giving oral sex to her teacher in order to get a better grade on an assignment.

However, as some readers may have guessed, our findings indicated that this was a comedy sketch and not a real TV commercial. Further, we found no reporting in newspaper archives or online that indicated a Pop Rocks ad had been “banned” from TV, as some social media posts claimed. This sort of news, if it had happened, would likely have been widely reported.

What Are Pop Rocks?

The history of Pop Rocks goes back several decades. Despite this, some readers, whether residing in the U.S. or in other countries, may not be familiar with the candy.

“Pop Rocks are small pieces of hard candy that have been gasified with carbon dioxide under super-atmospheric pressure,” says the Pop Rocks official website. “When these gasified sugar granules come in contact with moisture, in someone’s mouth or in a liquid, the gas retained inside the carbon dioxide bubbles is released, causing its characteristic popping sensation as well as crackling and fizzing sounds.”

The Pop Rocks Video

A Reddit post from 2019 hosted one of the only HD versions of the clip that we could find. The post, which includes adult content, bore the title, “Banned Pop Rocks Commercial!”

In the video, a female high school student receives an “F” grade on her assignment. In order to get a better grade, she approaches her male teacher and appears to perform oral sex on him behind his desk. He seems bored by the act and says, “At this rate, we’ll be here all day.” She then opens and consumes a package of strawberry-flavored Pop Rocks, which shows the tagline, “Taste the explosion.” She continues the act, saying in the tagline, “Get your rocks off,” which leads to him supposedly ejaculating on her face and giving her an “A+.”

Looking for the Origins

The oldest version of the Pop Rocks video that we could find on YouTube was uploaded on June 9, 2007. This somewhat closely lined up with the calendar that was visible in the video at the 0:23 mark labeled, “High School Winter 2005-06 Sports Schedule.”

So, who made the video?

One of the only pieces of information that we could find was that the Pop Rocks video was uploaded to the Archive.org website in 2014 under the “creator” name for the comedy studio Funny Or Die. The publication date showed as May 1, 2007. The post also displayed tags for “Funny Or Die Video Archive” and “Blowjob.” However, we found no details on the Funny Or Die official website or the studio’s social media channels to confirm the group had created the clip.

The HD version of the video on Reddit showed the name “KC Gleason” on the school assignment. We noticed that this name was missing from other postings of the same clip. Nevertheless, we matched the name up with real-life actor KC Gleason, who appeared to be the girl in the video. According to Gleason’s IMDb page, she was once cast in a 2008 episode of “Comedy Gumbo.” She played “Awkward Girl,” a role that didn’t seem to match up with the Pop Rocks video. We found no further details about this show. Funny Or Die wasn’t mentioned on her IMDb page.

We contacted Gleason, Funny Or Die, and Pop Rocks to ask if any of them had information about the clip. If readers find any further details about the origins of this video, feel free to contact us.

In sum, we found no evidence to indicate that the Pop Rocks video was a real TV commercial that had been “banned.”

For further reading, we previously reported on the false rumor that Little Mikey of Life breakfast cereal fame died after mixing Pop Rocks with soda.