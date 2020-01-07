Did Mike Pompeo Say ‘We Will Continue to Fight These Battles Until the Rapture’?

Michael Richard Pompeo represented Kansas in the U.S. House of Representatives between 2011 and 2017 and then served as director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) until April 26, 2018, when he was tapped by U.S. President Donald Trump to succeed the departed Rex Tillerson as secretary of state.

As The New York Times observed of Pompeo in March 2019, “no secretary of state in recent decades has been as open and fervent as Mr. Pompeo about discussing Christianity and foreign policy in the same breath. That has increasingly raised questions about the extent to which evangelical beliefs are influencing American diplomacy.”

That questioning of Pompeo’s mixture of religiosity and policy was reflected in a meme circulated in January 2020, amidst escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran over the U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad:

The quote reproduced in this meme — about continuing to fight battles and struggle until the moment of the Rapture — was taken from a talk Pompeo delivered at a “God and Country Rally” held at Summit Church in Wichita, Kansas, on June 28, 2015. The event was just a few days after the U.S. Supreme Court handed down the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges decision holding that same-sex couples have a constitutionally protected right to marry.

The words reproduced above were excerpted from a portion of Pompeo’s speech, as captured here:

However, that short clip doesn’t provide the full context of Pompeo’s remark, which was not specifically about military or political battles. We reproduce the surrounding context below, as taken from a video of the complete speech (beginning around the 23:19 mark):