Planned Parenthood published a tweet opining that there should be a Disney princess who had an abortion.

Research In Progress

Earlier, Planned Parenthood suggested ‘we need a Disney princess who’s had an abortion’ and then they deleted it.

So, in case you missed it: pic.twitter.com/BQV5lBsVNi

— Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) March 27, 2018