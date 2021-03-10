No, Pizza Hut Isn’t Giving Away Free Anniversary Pizza

In early March 2021, Snopes readers asked about posts circulating on Facebook that falsely offered four free large pizzas along with a $20 coupon to those who shared and commented on the post as part of the company’s supposed 63rd anniversary. It also directed users to click on a link to “validate your entry.”



This is post is not from Pizza Hut’s official Facebook page. In fact it was posted on an apparently fake page for “Pizzahut-com,” which contained only two posts, one hawking the fake offer above and another offering “CONGRATULATIONS” to the alleged winners and trying to bait people into clicking on a link where they can enter their personal information.

This offer is not from Pizza Hut but instead appears to be a phishing scam seeking out people’s personal information.