No, Pizza Hut Isn’t Giving Away Free Anniversary Pizza

Beware of phishing scams on social media.

  • Published 9 March 2021
Image via Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Claim

Pizza Hut is offering four free large pizzas and a $20 coupon to commemorate its 63rd anniversary.

Rating

Scam
Origin

In early March 2021, Snopes readers asked about posts circulating on Facebook that falsely offered four free large pizzas along with a $20 coupon to those who shared and commented on the post as part of the company’s supposed 63rd anniversary. It also directed users to click on a link to “validate your entry.”


This is post is not from Pizza Hut’s official Facebook page. In fact it was posted on an apparently fake page for “Pizzahut-com,” which contained only two posts, one hawking the fake offer above and another offering “CONGRATULATIONS” to the alleged winners and trying to bait people into clicking on a link where they can enter their personal information.

This offer is not from Pizza Hut but instead appears to be a phishing scam seeking out people’s personal information.