Did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Issue Statewide Ban on Pink Floyd?

Claim: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide ban on the music of the English rock band Pink Floyd. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On Jan. 27, 2023, LGBTQ advocate and writer Charlotte Clymer posted a Twitter thread that ran with the premise that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had issued a statewide ban on the English rock band Pink Floyd:

As explicitly stated later in that thread, the piece was satire. It played off the reaction some individuals had to Pink Floyd changing its social media logo to include a rainbow — a reference to the prism-based artwork for the album "Dark Side of the Moon." The band was celebrating the 50th anniversary of that album's release at the time of this reporting.

That controversy, which saw some internet commenters complain about Pink Floyd's perceived "wokeness," was previously covered by Rolling Stone, among others. Clymer, in an associated Substack post, made reference to this controversy in her satirical reporting:

The stunning move came less than a week after controversy erupted in response to the release of their 50th anniversary album logo for The Dark Side of the Moon—the group's magnum opus—which prominently features a rainbow, harkening back to the original album cover that depicts light being shone through a glass prism and then dispersing into a spectrum of color. Because physics. The logo design drew enraged criticism from many who felt the band were attempting to engage in "wokeness" by referencing the Pride flag, the LGBTQ-inclusive banner that was created by gay activist Gilbert Baker five years after the release of The Dark Side of the Moon.

At the end of the thread, however, Clymer referred to this series of posts as satire:

Because Pink Floyd had not been banned in Florida, and because reports suggesting otherwise were rooted in something explicitly described as satire, we have therefore ranked this claim as "Labeled Satire."