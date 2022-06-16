Pic of ‘Unwell’ Trump Is Deceptively Edited

Claim A photograph of former President Donald Trump looking particularly old and haggard is genuine.

Origin

Fact Check

In June 2022, an image supposedly showing a particularly old, haggard, and “unwell” former President Donald Trump was circulated on social media:

This photograph was deceptively edited to make Trump look particularly old and haggard.

It was created by altering a real photograph of Trump that was posted by Andrew Giuliani, the son of Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, to Twitter on June 15:

Thank you to the 45th and 47th President of the United States, my friend, Donald J. Trump!! pic.twitter.com/1UMtVn8p3r — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) June 16, 2022

The genuine photo was subsequently digitally altered to create the viral version. For example, extra wrinkles were added to Trump’s face, his hair was lightened, and the bags under his eyes were enlarged. Here’s a comparison between the genuine photo (left) and the doctored one (right):

This isn’t the first time that a subtly edited image of Trump has gained traction online. In December 2020, an image went viral that added a few digital inches to Trump’s waist. Similar subtle edits were made to an image of Trump’s sons Eric and Trump Jr.

