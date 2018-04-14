CLAIM

A video shows two black real estate agents being arrested while waiting for a friend at a Starbucks.

Unproven

RATING

Unproven

ORIGIN

A video of an incident at a Philadelphia Starbucks went viral after it was shared with text stating that it captured two black real estate agents being arrested simply for waiting on a friend at the coffee chain outlet:

Two Black real estate agents were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks for waiting for a friend who showed up as they were being handcuffed. The police were called by a barista because the men hadn’t ordered anything, yet. Many of the white patrons at the Starbucks wondered why they have never been arrested while waiting to meet someone for coffee.

#BoycottStarbucks

#BlackLivesMatter

The event captured in the video reportedly occurred on 12 April 2018 at a Starbucks located on 18th and Spruce, and the Philadelphia Police Department say an internal investigation of the incident is underway.

The video shows multiple officers arresting two men inside a Starbucks, and according to Melissa DePino, who posted video of the incident, “police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything [while] they were waiting for a friend to show up” and the two men “were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing” just as their friend arrived:

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018

Philadelphia police have not yet disclosed why the two men were arrested, saying only that they were “aware of the incident” and that the matter was “under internal investigation”:

We are aware of an incident that occurred on 4-12-18 at the Starbucks Café at 18th and Spruce. The entire incident, including the actions of the responding officers, is under internal investigation. Once we gather all the facts, we will comment further. — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) April 14, 2018

Starbucks corporate likewise said via Twitter that they were “aware of the incident” and were “reviewing the incident with our partners, law enforcement and customers to determine what took place”: