A video shows two black real estate agents being arrested while waiting for a friend at a Starbucks.

A video of an incident at a Philadelphia Starbucks went viral after it was shared with text stating that it captured two black real estate agents being arrested simply for waiting on a friend at the coffee chain outlet:

Two Black real estate agents were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks for waiting for a friend who showed up as they were being handcuffed. The police were called by a barista because the men hadn’t ordered anything, yet.

Many of the white patrons at the Starbucks wondered why they have never been arrested while waiting to meet someone for coffee.
#BoycottStarbucks
#BlackLivesMatter

The event captured in the video reportedly occurred on 12 April 2018 at a Starbucks located on 18th and Spruce, and the Philadelphia Police Department say an internal investigation of the incident is underway.

The video shows multiple officers arresting two men inside a Starbucks, and according to Melissa DePino, who posted video of the incident, “police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything [while] they were waiting for a friend to show up” and the two men “were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing” just as their friend arrived:

Philadelphia police have not yet disclosed why the two men were arrested, saying only that they were “aware of the incident” and that the matter was “under internal investigation”:

Starbucks corporate likewise said via Twitter that they were “aware of the incident” and were “reviewing the incident with our partners, law enforcement and customers to determine what took place”:

