Is Pharrell’s Beverly Hills Mansion Listed for $17 Million?
On Feb. 17, 2022, a post on Reddit in the r/holup subreddit showed a screenshot of a tweet that read: “Pharrell has listed his Beverly Hills mansion for $17 million.” The joke was in the response below which commented on the home’s appearance: “This man live in a community college.”
It was true that musician Pharrell Williams had previously listed his Beverly Hills mansion for about $17 million. The exact amount was $16.95 million. However, this news was outdated, as it was around two years old at the time that the Reddit post went up.
The tweet was from March 2, 2020:
Pharrell has listed his Beverly Hills mansion for $17 million https://t.co/ashs5zMaDp pic.twitter.com/3xqLT3XT8Q
— Rap-Up (@RapUp) March 3, 2020
We found the home on Zillow, with 10 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and 17,245 square feet, at the following address: 14175 Mulholland Drive, Beverly Hills, California, 90210.
According to Zillow, Pharrell’s mansion eventually sold later in 2020 for $14 million, around $3 million under the list price.
