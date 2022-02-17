Is Pharrell’s Beverly Hills Mansion Listed for $17 Million?

Musician Pharrell Williams has listed his Beverly Hills mansion on Zillow for $17 million.

It was true that Pharrell Williams listed his Beverly Hills mansion for around $17 million. However, it happened in 2020, nearly two years before a Reddit post went up that highlighted the listing as if it were current. The mansion was eventually sold for $14 million.

On Feb. 17, 2022, a post on Reddit in the r/holup subreddit showed a screenshot of a tweet that read: “Pharrell has listed his Beverly Hills mansion for $17 million.” The joke was in the response below which commented on the home’s appearance: “This man live in a community college.”

HolUp from HolUp

It was true that musician Pharrell Williams had previously listed his Beverly Hills mansion for about $17 million. The exact amount was $16.95 million. However, this news was outdated, as it was around two years old at the time that the Reddit post went up.

The tweet was from March 2, 2020:

Pharrell has listed his Beverly Hills mansion for $17 million https://t.co/ashs5zMaDp pic.twitter.com/3xqLT3XT8Q — Rap-Up (@RapUp) March 3, 2020

We found the home on Zillow, with 10 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and 17,245 square feet, at the following address: 14175 Mulholland Drive, Beverly Hills, California, 90210.

According to Zillow, Pharrell’s mansion eventually sold later in 2020 for $14 million, around $3 million under the list price.