Does Fox News’ Peter Doocy Live in a ‘Luxurious’ Barn?

Claim A picture shows that Peter Doocy lives in a barn or on a farm.

Fact Check

In May 2022, an advertisement was displayed online that appeared to hint that Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy lived in a “luxurious” barn or had a house on a farm. While the details of Doocy‘s true residence are private, we found out for certain that this picture was misleading clickbait.

This ad was displayed on the Outbrain advertising network, meaning that it likely showed up on a large number of websites.

We clicked the ad. It led to a 223-page article that required 222 “Next Page” clicks to reach the end. Information about Doocy finally showed up on the last page, page 223. However, it didn’t reveal anything about his supposedly “luxurious” living space, nor did it say anything about a barn or a house on a farm. It simply claimed, without providing any evidence, that Doocy‘s net worth was $1.5 million and that his salary was “as much as $100,000 annually.”

Check Out Your Favorite Celebrities’ Bank Balances – The Net Worth of ‘American Journalist’ Stars Will Astound You Peter Doocy’s daring but charming ways of questioning have earned him fame and fortune. What’s even more impressive is that he has already made it to the mainstream journalism league at such a young age. Along with his rising popularity and experience, it is to be expected that the Fox News presenter’s wealth will be gaining more zeros in succeeding years. Climbing up the ranks to be one of the richest journalists in the world, Peter’s total net worth sits comfortably around $1.5 million. Taking up high-profile stories allowed him to build a resume that rivals his father’s and boosts his paycheck. Pocketing as much as $100,000 annually, Peter’s dominating influence reflects his growing social media followers.

Again, this slideshow article provided no sources for any of its claims regarding Doocy’s salary and net worth.

As for the picture in the ad, we found that it came from Doocy’s own Instagram page. It was posted on Feb. 1, 2016, the day of that year’s Iowa caucuses. His Instagram caption read, “‘Hey! Is this heaven?’ ‘No, it’s Iowa.'” The location was tagged as “Iowa State University Jeff & Deb Hansen Agriculture Student Learning Center.”

Noteworthy about Doocy is that his father, Steve, also works for Fox News as a host on the morning program, “Fox & Friends.”

In sum, no, the picture of Fox News‘ Doocy standing in front of a barn building in a setting that looked like a farm had nothing to do with his actual home. It was clickbait created by arbitrage advertisers.

Snopes debunks a wide range of content, and online advertisements are no exception. Misleading ads often lead to obscure websites that host lengthy slideshow articles with lots of pages. It's called advertising "arbitrage." The advertiser's goal is to make more money on ads displayed on the slideshow's pages than it cost to show the initial ad that lured them to it.