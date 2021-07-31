Yes, A Peppa Pig Theme Park Will Open in Florida

Fans of the British children’s cartoon Peppa Pig will soon have a theme park. Slated to open in 2022, the Peppa Pig Theme Park will be located near Legoland Florida Resort, in Winter Haven, within walking distance of Legoland amenities.

Designed with young children in mind, the park will feature kid-friendly rides and attractions. The park will be operated by the same company behind Legoland, Merlin Entertainments.

The company first announced in February 2021 that the Legoland resort in Florida would be the site of the world’s first stand-alone Peppe Pig theme park.

In late July 2021, the company released the first look at how the park will look when finished: