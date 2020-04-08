Did Pelosi Call Social Security Recipients a ‘Burden on Society’?

On Nov. 14, 2019, the website Bustatroll published an article that claimed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi once told supporters at a high-priced fundraiser that Social Security recipients “are just a burden on society.”

Pelosi: ‘Social Security Recipients Are Just A Burden On Society’ …Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, has publicly stated her disdain for the systems that our seniors have earned and which keep them from become homeless and destitute. At a recent $5000-a-plate fundraising event for orphaned San Francisco lemurs, Pelosi, drink in hand, raged about the greatest generation and their place in America today: “These people are leeches. All they do is suck from the public teat. Take, take, take.”

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.

Despite this disclaimer, the item has resurfaced online as if it were a real news story.

On April 6, 2020, the website Buzzinews reprinted the story verbatim without noting its satirical origin or that the original piece was written by an author using the byline “Colon Crusher.”

