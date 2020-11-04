Did Pelosi Move $2.4B from Social Security for BLM Legal Defense?

On Nov. 4, 2020, readers inquired about a post on America’s Last Line of Defense, positing that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had redirected Social Security funds to cover the legal defense for Black Lives Matter:

Pelosi Moves $2.4 Billion Social Security to Cover BLM Legal Defense Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a bit of a history when it comes to dealing out money in somewhat controversial ways. Last year, she was excoriated as a story went viral about her transfer of 2.4 billion dollars of social security funds to cover the cost of Trump’s impeachment. It looks like the Drinky Finky is doing it again, with, coincidentally, the exact same amount of funding moved to cover the cost of the legal defense for lawsuits brought against protest organization Black Lives Matter.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

The article also appeared to be a rehash of a similar rumor we covered in October 2019.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.