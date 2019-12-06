No, Pelosi Didn’t Say Dems Will ‘Shut It All Down’ If No Impeachment
- Published 6 December 2019
Claim
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called for a total shutdown of the government if her party doesn't get its way on impeaching President Donald Trump.
Origin
On Nov. 9, 2019, the website Potatriots Unite published an article positing that U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, said Democrats will “shut it all down” if they don’t get their way on impeaching President Donald Trump:
Pelosi Says Dems Will ‘Shut It All Down’ If They Don’t Get Their Way On Impeachment
Nancy Pelosi is getting desperate. In a secret meeting today broadcast live on C-SPAN by accident, Pelosi was heard telling a group of wealthy donors that the majority of the country wants Trump removed. Our reporter in the field, Sandy Batt, says the speech was simply disgusting:
“Pelosi was overheard at a fundraiser full of Hollywood elites bashing the President and calling for a ‘total shutdown’ if her party didn’t get their way on impeachment. In her own words, Pelosi said ‘We will shut down not just the Senate smoking lounge, but their cafeteria and their bath house. The Roman Empire fell from within. The Senate will follow.’
This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:
Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.
Although the article was clearly labeled “satire” on the originating website, such was not the case when the text was reprinted verbatim on an assortment of dubious copycat websites and blogs, including USA Top Alert News, Magna Newspapers, and ConservativeNewsUpdate, among others.
For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.
