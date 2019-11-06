Did Pelosi Have Health Department Close Trump Plaza Hotel?

On Nov. 5, 2019, Potatriots Unite published an article positing that U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi signed a warrant ordering the New York Health Department to close Trump Plaza Hotel in Manhattan:

Pelosi Has Health Department Close Trump Plaza Hotel The scene at the Trump Plaza Hotel in Manhattan yesterday was one of panic, confusion, and outrage as fifty-two health department officials descended on the landmark, ushering all guests and employees out and declaring the entire structure closed for operation. When Plaza management asked to see warrants for the closure, inspectors produced eight – each one signed by a federal judge – and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

