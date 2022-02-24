Is Paypal Giving Away $1,000 Gift Card Rewards by Email?

An email that says you have been selected to receive a pricey Paypal gift card or "exclusive reward" is legit.

In February 2022, we reviewed two emails that asked recipients to “please confirm receipt of $1,000” in the form of a Paypal gift card or “exclusive reward.” Both emails were sent at different times and were identical.

The Paypal email that promised a $1,000 gift card “exclusive reward” read as follows:

🔔 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞.𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐦.𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐢𝐩𝐭.𝐨𝐟.𝟏𝟎𝟎𝟎$🔔. From: .DIYCQSE.YOEIHPM@rheerrgi.org *P*A*Y*P*A*l-Inc* via pslskss.club PayPal Hello Congratulations! You have been selected to get an exclusive reward !

Your Name Came Up For a PayPal Gift

hurry up ! Your Reward is Ready

Your account information :

Customer::

Email:

Reward: ………….

Claim Reward Now

PayPal Team Unsubscribe Here

616 Corporate Way Ste.2-9092

Valley Cottage, NY 10989

This was not a genuine message from Paypal, nor was the message legitimate in any way. It was a scam.

We clicked the link in the email after opening a private browsing tab. It led to survey scams and perhaps phishing, identity theft, and other dangerous outcomes. Our advice to readers is to delete these kinds of fraudulent emails.

The mailing address listed in the email was: “616 Corporate Way Ste.2-9092, Valley Cottage, NY 10989.” It’s unclear if the occupants of this address were involved in the scam. We found this same address being mentioned by other users online in association with past scams.

One of those scams that mentioned the same address involved McDonald’s and had a similar message that promised an “exclusive reward”:

We previously reported on a number of other scams that made the rounds in the weeks before this Paypal one came to our attention. Those email scams used the company names of Pornhub, CVS, Capital One, Venmo, Costco and T-Mobile, Lowe’s, eBay, and UPS.