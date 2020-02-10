On Jan. 8, 2020, Business Standard News published an article positing that White House spiritual adviser Paula White said that God showed her a “vision” of U.S. President Donald Trump:

White: I Saw Trump Riding Golden Horse Alongside Jesus During Armageddon The world seems to have breathed a sigh of relief as America and Iran have pulled back from the brink of war. On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump gave another rambling, slurred speech where he talked about making peace with the country who he recently threatened to attack. […] According to spiritual shyster and Trump advisor Paula White, Trump will have a role in the final battle. “God came to me last night and showed me a vision of Trump riding alongside Jesus on a horse made of gold and jewels,” said White in Charisma, a fundie publication. “This means he will play a critical role in Armageddon as the United States stands alongside Israel in the battle against Islam.”

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

The Business Standard News is a satirical site designed to parody the 24-hour news cycle. The stories are outlandish, but reality is so strange nowadays they could be true.

While Business Standard News (or ‘BS News,’ as some refer to it, hint hint) carries a disclaimer labeling its content as satirical, this fake quote from White was later spread on Facebook in the form of an image without any indication that the quote was fabricated:

