Did Paul Rudd Prank Seth Rogen With a Surprise Massage?

Actor Paul Rudd pranked Seth Rogen by sneaking in and pretending to be his masseuse while Seth Rogen was getting a massage in a Las Vegas hotel.

When actors make claims online, sometimes we have to take them with a pinch of salt, especially when they are known for joking around.

One such claim came from actor and comedian Seth Rogen, who tweeted about a purported prank pulled on him by Paul Rudd:

Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage. When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me. He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I’d notice immediately. I didn’t, and Paul did the entire rest of it. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 5, 2021

Some were skeptical and suggested that Rogen was having weed-induced hallucinations, to which Rogen replied that Rudd would confirm it:

Are we sure this wasn’t a weed induced hallucination Seth? — Jeremy Wein (@thismyshow) July 5, 2021

I’m sure Paul would confirm it. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Rudd apparently confirmed to Mediaite that such an incident did take place. “Haha! It’s 100% true,” he said. Seth Rogen also maintained that his stories have “integrity.”

I maintain the utmost integrity with my stories. https://t.co/NhkkeY6mxd — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 6, 2021

We reached out to Rogen’s and Rudd’s representatives and are awaiting a response, just in case both actors are joking. Not that we seriously doubt Rogen and Rudd would prank each other this way, knowing them, but as fact-checkers we must be cautious about taking comedians at their word. Until we receive a response, we rate this claim as “Unproven.”

After all, our readers are relying on us to get to the bare facts: