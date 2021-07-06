Did Paul Rudd Prank Seth Rogen With a Surprise Massage?

A pressing story that needs solid confirmation.

A rumor about Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen made the rounds on Twitter.
Image via Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Claim

Actor Paul Rudd pranked Seth Rogen by sneaking in and pretending to be his masseuse while Seth Rogen was getting a massage in a Las Vegas hotel.

Rating

Unproven
About this rating

Origin

When actors make claims online, sometimes we have to take them with a pinch of salt, especially when they are known for joking around. 

One such claim came from actor and comedian Seth Rogen, who tweeted about a purported prank pulled on him by Paul Rudd:

Some were skeptical and suggested that Rogen was having weed-induced hallucinations, to which Rogen replied that Rudd would confirm it:

Meanwhile, Rudd apparently confirmed to Mediaite that such an incident did take place. “Haha! It’s 100% true,” he said. Seth Rogen also maintained that his stories have “integrity.”

We reached out to Rogen’s and Rudd’s representatives and are awaiting a response, just in case both actors are joking. Not that we seriously doubt Rogen and Rudd would prank each other this way, knowing them, but as fact-checkers we must be cautious about taking comedians at their word. Until we receive a response, we rate this claim as “Unproven.”

After all, our readers are relying on us to get to the bare facts: