Six of Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar's siblings appeared in a political commercial endorsing his opponent, David Brill.

True

On 21 September 2018, Dr. David Brill (an MD) released a campaign advertisement that took aim at Republican Dr. Paul Gosar (a dentist), the incumbent Republican representative whom Brill was challenging for a U.S. House seat representing Arizona’s 4th congressional district.

The advertisement, titled “Paul Gosar Is Not Working for You,” featured comments from several people — identified by their first names and professions — who were critical of Gosar’s performance as a congressman, accusing him of failing his district on issues such as health care, jobs, social security, and the environment.

All in all, the spot seemed like a fairly tame negative political campaign ad by modern standards, save for a catch revealed at the commercial’s end — all the people captured speaking out against Paul Gosar and endorsing his opponent were Gosar’s siblings: Grace, David, Jennifer, Tim, Joan, and Gaston Gosar.

The Gosar family’s apparent willingness to take inter-family political disagreements to the public arena prompted many viewers to question if the people who appeared on-camera were really related to Gosar. They were.

Paul Gosar confirmed as much on Twitter, reacting to the ad by calling his siblings “disgruntled Hillary supporters” who “put political ideology before family.” True to apparent take-no-prisoners Gosar family form, Gosar proclaimed “Stalin would be proud” of his “leftist” relatives:

Hinting at potential looming controversy during the upcoming holidays, he tweeted that he would see “the six angry Democrat Gosars … at Mom and Dad’s house!”:

According to the New York Times, the Arizona legislator has a total of nine siblings, and the 85-year-old Gosar family matriarch was none too pleased with her children’s public condemnation of their brother’s political performance. Bernadette Gosar said she was “shocked” by the commercial and added, “I share the same philosophy and policies that Paul does. He’s done a hell of a job for Arizona, and they love him.”

24 September 2018

