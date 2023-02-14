Fact Check

No, Patrick Mahomes Did Not Test Positive for Drugs After Super Bowl Victory

A tweet from an apparent satire account spread across the internet like wildfire on the day after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII.

Jordan Liles

Published Feb 13, 2023

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Image Via Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Claim:
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) after Super Bowl LVII.
Rating:
False
False

About this rating

On Feb. 12, 2023, a rumor began to spread on social media that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) following the team's 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles that day in Super Bowl LVII.

However, this rumor was not true. It originated on the @S_CharlesNFL Twitter account. The account shows a stock photo for its profile picture, and publishes content that can best be described as satire, although nowhere in the bio of the user's page did it say that the account publishes fictional content.

A false rumor said that Patrick Mahomes tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs PEDs after the Super Bowl.There was no truth to this rumor.

The viral tweet read, "#BREAKING: Chiefs Super Bowl legitimacy put on hold as NFL plans to launch an investigation on possible PED use by Patrick Mahomes during halftime. Sources confirm his rapid postgame drug test came back POSITIVE and if guilty the Chiefs could be stripped of the win."

No such report could be found in any legitimate news media sources.

This false rumor may have started on Twitter, but it soon spread to Facebook and likely other social media platforms.

This story will be updated if further developments come to light.

By Jordan Liles

Jordan Liles is a Snopes reporter with expertise in investigating misinformation, inauthentic social media activity, and scams.

Read More

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default
Most Searched
Facebook logo with a silhouette of a hand holding a locked padlock in the foreground.

Is Facebook Charging a User Fee?

Did Facebook Ban All Christian-Themed Content?
Close up of Social Security cards

Is This List of Changes to Social Security Over the Years Real?