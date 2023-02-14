No, Patrick Mahomes Did Not Test Positive for Drugs After Super Bowl Victory

Advertisment:

Claim: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) after Super Bowl LVII. Rating: About this rating False

On Feb. 12, 2023, a rumor began to spread on social media that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) following the team's 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles that day in Super Bowl LVII.

However, this rumor was not true. It originated on the @S_CharlesNFL Twitter account. The account shows a stock photo for its profile picture, and publishes content that can best be described as satire, although nowhere in the bio of the user's page did it say that the account publishes fictional content.

There was no truth to this rumor.

The viral tweet read, "#BREAKING: Chiefs Super Bowl legitimacy put on hold as NFL plans to launch an investigation on possible PED use by Patrick Mahomes during halftime. Sources confirm his rapid postgame drug test came back POSITIVE and if guilty the Chiefs could be stripped of the win."

No such report could be found in any legitimate news media sources.

This false rumor may have started on Twitter, but it soon spread to Facebook and likely other social media platforms.

This story will be updated if further developments come to light.