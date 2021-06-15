RUMOR ALERT: Korean Actor Park Seo Joon To Star in Marvel Sequel?

In June 2021, Korean actor Park Seo Joon was reportedly cast for a role in the upcoming Marvel sequel — and Korean-pop fans had something to say about it on social media.

Park Seo Joon reportedly to join Captain Marvel 2 and he would leave for the United States in the second half of 2021 when the filming of his movie Concrete Utopia concludes to begin filming for The Marvels. park seo joon and marvel in one sentence 😳

✨https://t.co/CcdaaACpUx pic.twitter.com/ZrNuuvVtTN — daisy han (@kdramadaisy) June 15, 2021

K-pop website Soompi reported the supposed casting on June 15, saying that “industry representatives” reported that the actor would move to the U.S. for filming in the second half of 2021 after wrapping up filming for “Concrete Utopia.” The publication reported that Park would be the third Korean actor to star in a Marvel movie following Claudia Kim in “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and Ma Dong Seok in “Eternals.”

But Park’s agency, Awesome ENT, did not publicly confirm the casting, nor did it post to its various social media accounts that the 33-year-old actor had been signed for the role. Snopes contacted representatives with the agency but did not hear back in time for publication. Until we do, we have rated this claim as “Research in Progress.”

“The Marvels” is the sequel to the 2019 film “Captain Marvel,” according to the movie information website IMDB. If confirmed, Park would join actors Brie Larson, Zawe Ashton, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani on the big screen for a release date of Nov. 1, 2022.