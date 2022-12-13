Fact Check

Was Paris Hilton Wearing an 'Anti-Paparazzi' Scarf That Obscures Flash Photography?

For almost $300, you can ruin anyone's picture.

Bethania Palma

Published Dec 13, 2022

(Screenshot, @lohanisgod Twitter page)
Image Via Screenshot, @lohanisgod Twitter page
Claim:
Paris Hilton was seen wearing an "anti-paparazzi" scarf that ruins pictures taken with flash photography.
Rating:
Outdated
Outdated

About this rating

In December 2022, pictures of Paris Hilton wrapped in a red-patterned scarf were posted online, along with commentary that the hotel chain heiress and famed socialite was wearing an "anti-paparazzi" scarf.

It appears that Hilton was indeed wearing an article of clothing touted as being designed with anti-flash (as in camera flash) technology, but as of this writing, the photograph is more than 7 years old.

The first instances in which we saw the photograph of Hilton in the red scarf was in June 2016. An article published by the business publication Insider reported in 2016 that the scarf is made of a material that reflects light. Designed by Saif Siddiqui, who runs the brand ISHU, the scarf is indeed intended to provide privacy.

On the brand's website, the scarves, which sell for $276 and come in black and red patterns, are advertised as being uniquely able to black out unwanted photographs and videos.

Technology news site TechCrunch in 2016 published an explainer on how such clothing works — it basically tricks the camera into thinking that the scene being photographed is brighter than it really is, causing the device to reduce the amount of light emitted by the camera flash. The result? Likely a ruined picture, with an overly bright scarf and everything else in the dark.

Sources:

Kamps, Haje Jan. "This Is How Anti-Paparazzi Clothing Works." TechCrunch, 29 June 2016, https://techcrunch.com/2016/06/29/now-you-see-me-now-you-dont/.

Oswald, Anjelica. "This Paparazzi-Proof Scarf Is the Closest Thing to an Invisibility Cloak." Insider, 29 June 2016, https://www.insider.com/purchase-this-anti-flash-scarf-2016-6. 

By Bethania Palma

Bethania Palma is a journalist from the Los Angeles area who has been working in the news industry since 2006.

Read More

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default
Most Searched

Did Budweiser Tweet and Delete This About the World Cup Games in Qatar?
Facebook logo with a silhouette of a hand holding a locked padlock in the foreground.

Is Facebook Charging a User Fee?

The Republican Senate Report on Hunter Biden, Explained