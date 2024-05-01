Real Mug Shots of Pro-Palestine Demonstrators Arrested at University of Florida?

Claim: A set of images circulating online in April 2024 authentically depicted four pro-Palestine demonstrators arrested at the University of Florida. Rating: About this rating Originated as Satire Context The mug shots of four of the nine protestors arrested on April 29, 2024, at the University of Florida were digitally altered to appear older and more masculine.

On April 29, 2024, nine participants of pro-Palestine demonstrations were arrested at the University of Florida on charges of failure to obey police, wearing a hood or mask on public property and resisting an officer without violence. One student faced a charge of battery for allegedly spitting on the arm of an officer.

In the days following, multiple accounts on X (formerly Twitter) circulated a set of four photos, claimed they were the police mug shots of some of those arrested.

X account @RandyHeyyyy was the first to post the photo set on April 29, 2024. The original post has been viewed more than 105,000 times, as of this writing.

The images, though based on actual mugshots of four of the arrestees, were digitally manipulated to change the facial features of the subjects, including their apparent ages and genders.

The account bio of @RandyHeyyyy explicitly states that it is a parody account, and the user also clarified in a follow-up post that the images were digitally altered.

We located the actual mug shots of three of the four students in the April 29 jail booking log of the Alachua County Police Department.

(Alachua County Police Department)

The fourth student whose image was digitally altered was also featured in an article published in the Alachua Chronicle.

Raw footage of the arrests happening can be viewed in three parts (part one archived here) from the WUFT News YouTube account.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the protesters' main demand was that the University of Florida divest from companies with connections to Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement April 29, university spokesman Steve Orlando explained the decision to make the arrests as follows: