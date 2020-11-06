Does This Video Show a PA Elections Worker Filling Out Ballots?

Voting in the 2020 U.S. Election may be over, but the misinformation keeps on ticking. Never stop fact-checking. Follow our post-election coverage Never stop fact-checking. Follow our post-election coverage here

One of the many conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 U.S. presidential election circulated on social media after Election Day was a video purporting to show an elections worker in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, actually marking ballots rather than counting completed ballots:

Here's video pulled from the Delaware County, PA live stream of a ballot worker filling out ballots. pic.twitter.com/AdgOzDb8JN — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) November 6, 2020

However, this video, taken from a livestream of the ballot counting facility, showed nothing untoward taking place. Rather, it was manipulated and presented without context to make it seem as if it captured something nefarious (and illegal) were occurring.

As The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, what the video depicted was a ballot counter transcribing damaged ballots so that they could be fed into the scanning machinery and recorded properly: