Will Children of U.S. Troops Born Overseas No Longer Get U.S. Citizenship?

On Aug. 28, 2019, a tweet from the San Francisco Chonicle’s Tal Kopan reported that newly issued guidance from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) meant that children born to U.S. service members stationed outside the United States would not automatically be considered U.S. citizens:

Today USCIS issued guidance that DHS “no longer considers children of U.S. government employees and U.S. armed forces members residing outside the United States as ‘residing in the United States’ for purposes of acquiring citizenship” —https://t.co/IRNR21Qm4P — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) August 28, 2019

This story was picked up by other news outlets, such as Task and Purpose, which reported it as fact:

Children of US troops born overseas will no longer get automatic American citizenship, Trump administration says Children born to U.S. service members and government employees overseas will no longer be automatically considered citizens of the United States, according to policy alert issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Wednesday. Previously, children born to U.S. citizen parents were considered to be “residing in the United States,” and therefore would be automatically granted citizenship under Immigration and Nationality Act 320. Now, children born to U.S. service members and government employees, such as those born in U.S. military hospitals or diplomatic facilities, will not be considered as residing in the U.S., changing the way that they potentially receive citizenship.

However, some outlets such as NBC then tweeted corrections and said the new policy only applied to children adopted by service members stationed overseas:

Correction: Experts who have looked at new USCIS policy say it applies if a service member adopts a child overseas, but children born to service members on deployment would still automatically get citizenship. I deleted tweets with the incorrect info. https://t.co/xeu8I3zrkJ — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) August 28, 2019

We are awaiting additional information and clarification on this topic.