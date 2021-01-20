Was the Oval Office Fumigated After Trump’s Departure?

On Jan. 20, 2021, shortly after former U.S. President Donald Trump left office, an image started circulating online that supposedly showed the Oval Office at the White House being fumigated:

This is not a genuine photograph of the Oval Office being fumigated after Trump left office. This picture originated with a satirical article published in 2017 by the Waterford Whispers News titled, “Oval Office Fumigated After Complaints Of Overwhelming Smell Of Bullshit.”

The Waterford Whispers News, which carries a disclaimer labeling its content as fiction, created this image from a Shutterstock photo of the Oval Office. Here’s a comparison of the real image (left) and the fake photo (right):

Although this image of the Oval Office being fumigated is fake, the White House will truly get a thorough cleaning before President Joe Biden takes residence.

CNN reported: