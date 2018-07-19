CLAIM

On 15 July 2018, the World News Daily Report (WNDR) published an article about a 117-year-old man named Henry William Borne, who was supposedly released from a prison in Texas after he outlived his 99-year sentence for horse theft:

A 117-year old man from Texas was liberated from prison this morning after outliving a 99-year sentence, becoming the first prisoner to do so in the history of the United States. Grandson of one the most famous horse thief in American history, Henry William Borne was arrested by the Texas Rangers in 1919 for being part of in an important horse-stealing ring. His father, Henry Borne Jr., was hanged in Fort Worth alongside one of their accomplices, Mark Thompson, on March 16, 1920.

This is not a genuine news report, as it originated with WNDR a junk news site that does not publish factual stories, and carries a disclaimer noting that all of its content is “fictional” in nature.

The first image used in the article, purportedly a picture of recently released convict Henry William Borne standing outside of the Texas prison, is actually a composite made from three different images: A stock image of an “older man with a headache or fever,” a photograph of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Central Prison Unit in Sugar Land, Texas, and an unidentified image of news microphones:

The image of the hanging is real, but it has nothing to do with Texas, an old prison inmate, or horse thieves. This photograph was taken in the early 1900s and was featured on a post card produced by the Brisley Drug Company in Prescott, Arizona. The photograph was originally captioned “Adios Amigos” and showed two Mexican men who were lynched after they reportedly murdered two people in a cafe in Prescott, Arizona: