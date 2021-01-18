What George Orwell Said About Why He Writes

In Jan. 2021, shortly after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in response to dozens of internet conspiracy theories about the November election promulgated by President Donald Trump, Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account, citing the risk of “further incitement of violence.”

These events prompted many online usages of the term “Orwellian,” a reference to writer George Orwell’s dystopian account of a future totalitarian state as portrayed in his novel “1984.” It also prompted the circulation of a meme supposedly reproducing a statement from Orwell about the motivation behind his writing:

This statement is indeed correctly attributed to Orwell. In 1946, the editors of the U.K. literary magazine ‘Gangrel’ asked a select group of writers to explain why they wrote, and Orwell’s essay on the subject included the line reproduced in the meme: