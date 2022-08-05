Are Orcas Not Whales But Dolphins?

Claim Orcas, or killer whales, are not true whales but dolphins.

Rating True About this rating Context An expert told Snopes that “whale” is a colloquial catch-all for cetaceans (dolphins, whales, and porpoises). Within the Cetacea order, there are two suborders: mysticeti (baleen whales) and odontocetes, toothed “whales,” which also includes porpoises, dolphins, and orcas.

Fact Check

Despite their colloquial name, killer whales are not actually true whales but are instead a member of the Delphinidae, or dolphin family.

The question came to light in July 2022 after a video of a killer whale and dolphin was shared to the Reddit thread natureisfuckinglit. The first comment on the video read, “Fun Fact: Killer whales, or orcas, are not true whale, they are a species of dolphin.”

That statement is true. Killer whales, scientific name Orcinus orca, are more closely related to dolphins than they are whales.

“In fact, they are the largest member of the Delphinidae, or dolphin family. Members of this family include all dolphin species, as well as other larger species such as long-finned pilot whales and false killer whales, whose common names also contain ‘whale’ instead of ‘dolphin,’” wrote the NOAA Fisheries in a blog post.

Collectively, both whales and dolphins, as well as their porpoise cousins, are known as cetaceans. Cetaceans are divided into two groups, notes the Whale and Dolphin Conservancy (WDC). Baleen whales, as their name suggests, have baleen plates used to filter food like plankton and small fish. Toothed whales, also known as odontocetes, include all species of dolphin and porpoise — including killer whales — and have teeth for larger prey, including fish and other marine mammals.

“The main differences with porpoises are that they are usually smaller than other toothed whales, and instead of cone-shaped teeth they have flat, spade-shaped teeth,” wrote WDC.

“As a general rule of thumb, baleen whales are larger and slower (except the fin whale which is known as the ‘greyhound of the sea’) than toothed whales. Additionally, all baleen whales have two blowholes, whereas toothed whales only have one.”

As legend holds, sailors who saw orcas preying on other whales gave them the nickname “whale killer” — a name that eventually morphed into “killer whale,” notes the Ocean Conservancy.

Growing to upwards of 30 feet long, orcas are the largest of all dolphin species. Their large size may also explain why the black-and-while marine mammals often get confused for whales.

“While orcas are members of the marine dolphin family Delphinidae, their overall size is what sets them apart from others in their suborder. Today, if a dolphin reaches a size of more than 30 feet long, it may be referred to by some as a whale, but the rules of taxonomy still classify the orca as a dolphin,” wrote the Ocean Conservancy.

Aside from teeth, size and blowholes, the Canadian Wildlife Federation adds that there are several other biological factors to consider when determining whether an animal is a dolphin or a whale. Those include dorsal fins, neck vertebrae, the size of brains, social behaviors, communication methodologies, and social group structure.

Snopes spoke with Katie Doyle, an outdoor educator with a background in marine biology, who told us that “whale” is a colloquial catch-all for cetaceans.

Cetaceans include dolphins, whales, and porpoises. Within the Cetacea order, there are two suborders: odontocetes (toothed whales) and mysticeti (baleen whales). Odontocetes include porpoises, dolphins — and killer whales — as well as other toothed whales like sperm and pilot whales.

Don’t even get us started on the narwhal.

