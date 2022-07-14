Did Oprah Say, ‘When People Treat You Like They Don’t Care, Believe Them’?

Claim TV icon Oprah Winfrey once said, “When people treat you like they don’t care, believe them.”

Facebook, Twitter, Google Images, and websites that collect famous quotes are full of posts and memes that claim TV icon Oprah Winfrey once said the words, “ When people treat you like they don’t care, believe them.” While it’s entirely possible that Winfrey might agree with the sentiment, the question is whether or not there is evidence that she said the words.

Source: Google Images

We looked back several years and found that the quote appeared to have first been shared by a handful of Facebook and Twitter users in July and August 2013. At that time, Winfrey‘s name was not attached to it. For example, this tweet was the oldest posting we could find of the words:

When people treat you like they don't care?!? Believe them..they don't!!!~fact — Ramneek @RP (@RamneekPantal) July 17, 2013

When we searched Twitter for a timeline of the quote’s appearances there, it looked like it wasn’t until August 2014 when Winfrey’s name first appeared with it. This indicated that the saying was misattributed to her.

The saying was later tweeted by former professional fighter Gary Goodridge in April 2022, without any mention of Winfrey:

"When people treat you like they don’t care, believe them." — Gary Goodridge (@garyhgoodridge) April 9, 2022

To continue our research, we performed a special search on Twitter. We searched for tweets that contained the quote and filtered the results to only show messages with more than 250 likes. That search returned 15 results. None of the 15 popular tweets showed Winfrey’s name next to the quote. Several of the tweets credited the saying to “Anonymous.”

We also saw several Facebook posts on pages that collect inspirational sayings. Those posts credited the quote to “Hina,” “Kate,” “OmI,” “Bella,” “ADMIN 2,” “Uzi,” “ShahID,” and several other names we did not recognize. No evidence we found showed that the quote originally came from any specific noteworthy person, let alone Winfrey.

In sum, there’s no evidence that Winfrey originated or ever said the words, “When people treat you like they don’t care, believe them.” Social media messages from the past provided enough evidence to show that this quote started being misattributed to Winfrey more than a year after it was first shared without any attribution.