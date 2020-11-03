Did Rep. Ilhan Omar Say Minnesotans Can Vote without Registering?

A Fox News commentator misrepresented a tweet by the Minnesota representative exhorting her constituents to vote.

  • Published 3 November 2020
ilhanomar
Image via Twitter, screen capture

Claim

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar said Minnesota residents can vote without registering.

Rating

False
About this rating

Origin

On Election Day 2020, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota tweeted to remind her constituents that they could vote even if they hadn’t yet registered, as Minnesota is one of multiple states that allow same-day voter registration:

A few hours later, Trump-sycophantic Fox News commentator Sean Hannity issued a deceptive tweet that tried to make it sound as if Omar had improperly told Minnesota residents they need not be registered at all in order to vote:

ilhan omar register to vote

But Omar had clearly referenced same-day registration, not non-registration, and Minnesota does in fact allow the former (with proper identification and verification of address), as the Minnesota Secretary of State website verifies.

Omar tweeted again to point out Hannity’s misleading attempt to stir up faux voter-fraud outrage:

