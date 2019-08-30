Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tweet About Electric Cars in Hurricanes?
The middle of a Category 3 hurricane is probably not the best time to be making decisions about automobile purchases.
- Published 30 August 2019
Claim
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted about the difficulty of refueling gasoline-powered cars during hurricanes "when the power is out."
Origin
On Aug. 30, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian was projected to strengthen to a Category 3 storm before hitting the state of Florida, social media users began sharing a purported tweet from U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez written in response to pictures of people lining up to stockpile gas. In that tweet, Ocasio-Cortez supposedly advocated electric cars over conventional internal combustion automobiles, questioning how drivers would fill their vehicles with gasoline in the approach and aftermath of a hurricane “if the power is out for a week”:
However, the alleged tweet appears nowhere in Ocasio-Cortez’s Twitter timeline, nor is it found in a ProPublica database that tracks politicians’ deleted tweets.
Moreover, although the posted image displays that the tweet in question was reputedly retweeted some 543,000 times, we found no genuine retweets of it on Twitter — just users sharing it in image form:
🚂What more followers?
Patriots unite… I’m trying a new way to unite us. It’s as easy as, Retweet and Follow…
Retweet this image to participate and Follow the Retweeters…
👀 Directions are inside this thread 👀
***(The power is in the Retweets)***
Thank you 😊 pic.twitter.com/qardIJxddN
— EweGot 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@GregNorberg) August 30, 2019
All of this evidence indicates the tweet was just a fabricated barb aimed at making Ocasio-Cortez look foolish.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes