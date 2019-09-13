Did Obamas Buy $15M Waterfront Mansion on Martha’s Vineyard?

On Aug. 22, 2019, TMZ first reported that former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama were “locking down [an] incredible Martha’s Vineyard estate.” The gossip website cited several local sources, reporting that the Obamas were in escrow for a Vineyard property currently owned by Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck:

Multiple island sources tell us the Obamas are in escrow for the estate owned by Boston Celtics owner, Wyc Grousbeck. The former Prez and First Lady have been renting the house this summer and loved it so much, we’ve learned they made an offer. The property is listed at $14,850,000. Our sources say they’re paying less, but we don’t know how much.

The details of the potential sale have not been made public and, as TMZ reported, “it’s not a done deal just yet. We’re told there are contingencies so it’s possible it could fall apart.” The property in question in the affluent Massachusetts community is listed at just shy of $15 million and does have waterfront access.

As of Sept. 6, 2019, no sales report of the purchase had been logged with the Dukes County Registry of Deeds. We reached out to the Obama family press office to inquire about the status of the transaction, but have not received a response. All major reporting on the topic, at this point, stems from TMZ’s “multiple island sources.” Both the realtors and representatives for Grousbeck have provided no statements to the media.

As such, we are unable to independently verify the claim that the Obamas have placed an offer on this house or assess if the sale has gone through. If further details of the transaction come to light, we will update this page accordingly.